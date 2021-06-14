2,792 fined for not wearing mask while driving in Lahore

LAHORE: As many as 2,792 individuals were fined for not wearing mask while driving in Lahore over the last 24 hours, traffic police said on Monday.

They said 27 public transport vehicles were impounded over violating standard cooperating procedures (SOPs) put in place to stem the spread of the Coronavirus.

Also Read: Flight diverted after passenger refuses to wear mask, snorts white substance

A total of 427,000 vehicles have been fined, 80 FIRs registered against public transporters, and 3,682 vehicles impounded since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the provincial city, officials said.

Besides, City Traffic Office (CTO) said a total of 290,000 fine tickets had been issued to motorcyclists.

Also Read: CAA fines private airline for bringing passengers on fake COVID reports

Earlier, on May 02, the Lahore police chief said that 95 per cent of the citizens have started wearing masks as per the coronavirus SOPs. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar appreciated increasing use of masks in the city and said the law enforcement agencies’ flag march had a positive impact in Lahore.

“The people are now recognizing the presence of coronavirus as a reality,” police chief said. He said creating public awareness helps in curtailing the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Comments

comments