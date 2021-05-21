A US flight had to be diverted after a man was allegedly caught snorting a white substance, refusing to wear a mask, harassing at least one female passenger, and carrying a plastic knife.

According to details, San Francisco-bound JetBlue flight from New York had to be diverted for an unscheduled landing in Minneapolis.

While making an announcement for the diversion which was caught on camera by a passenger, a JetBlue employee said: “So we as a team made the decision to come here.”

The announcement was welcomed by the passengers who erupted in cheers as the employee announced that they had to move one female passenger away from the man. “Gesturing stabbing motions towards another passenger and was also observed erratic behavior and snorting a white substance.”

Witnesses say that passenger had a bag full of that white substance, touched at least one other woman, made inappropriate comments to numerous female passengers, yelled racist slurs towards passengers upon boarding, and refused to wear a mask.

“So he kept walking back and forth to the bathroom, he had no shoes on,” said a passenger as another witness added that the man in question had a plastic knife and may have been on cocaine or meth.

All of the passengers were appreciative of the airline’s response in getting the man off the plane. The passenger in question was later questioned by officers and the FBI upon landing in Minneapolis, witnesses said.

