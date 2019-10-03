2,823 dengue cases reported from Balochistan this year

QUETTA: In Balochistan, the number of dengue cases has reached up to 2,823 in this year so far, as per the provincial department of health.

According to the report, 2,823 were confirmed cases of dengue virus while the test results of 1,898 people were awaited.

Three people lost their lives owing to the dangerous virus in the province this year. Most of the cases were being reported from Kech, Gwadar, Lasbela.

In Kech, 1,747 people were infected by the virus, 872 were affected in Gwadar while 204 cases has surfaced from Lasbela so far.

The health department of the province said that measures were being taken to eradicate the dengue virus from Balochistan. Various awareness campaigns were also being run to educate people about preventive measures.

The outspread of dengue in Punjab is also alarming. Last week, as many as 596 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad within a span of 24 hours. Sources relayed that 526 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at government-run hospitals and 70 at private medical facilities.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday reviewed the anti-dengue activities being carried out throughout the province. She said the situation was getting better throughout the province by taking timely measures.

