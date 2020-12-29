3 minor siblings perish in house fire in Karachi’s Kashmir colony

KARACHI: Three members of a family perished while three others sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke out in their house in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony early Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, those burned to death were minor siblings, identified as one-year-old Umaima, five-year-old Sania and six-year-old Hamza while the injured included their parents and another child.

Also Read: Three dead as fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s Orangi

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. The officials said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-storeyed building that housed the family.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Two fire brigade vehicles took part in the firefighting operation.

Also Read: 9-year-old boy risks life to save family from fire in Oman

Comments

comments