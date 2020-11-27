Three dead as fire erupts at factory in Karachi’s Orangi

KARACHI: At least three people died in a fire that erupted at a factory in Karachi’s Orangi neighbourhood on Friday morning, reported ARY News.

According to the police, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Orangi No 4. On getting information, a police team and fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene and began the operation to douse the raging flames.

The fire has been doused while the cooling process is underway, police officials said.

Three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The people who died in the blaze were identified as Akram, Shahid and Ismail.

On June 8, five people were killed in a factory fire in Faisalabad. The oil factory inferno was brought under control after five hours of toil, five charred dead bodies of factory workers were pulled from the burning establishment by resuce workers. The factory was housing almost 100,000 litres of oil which caught fire.

