TikTok craze: Khairpur girl sets house on fire after family restrictions

KHAIRPUR: In a bizarre event which a Pir Jo Goth family had to face on Friday, a girl allegedly set the house on fire after elders prevented her from making TikTok videos, ARY News reported.

Father of the girl, Aziz Ahmed Khilji, lodged the first information report with the local police alleging his daughter set their house alight today after he tried and stopped her from making videos for the short video sharing platform TikTok.

The FIR on father’s complaint reads that upon preventing the daughter from making videos for the platform, she maligned him and then set fire to the house.

Following up on the complaint made by family, local police took over and arrested the girl who is now transferred to women police stations in the locality.

Separately, earlier today a TikTok user was taken into custody by the police in Daska, Sialkot as he was masquerading as a beggar.

As per details, the TikToker was found begging in Daska after adopting its get-up. The patrolling police of the area found him suspicious and took him into custody. US dollars, Riyals and Pounds were also confiscated from his pocket.

