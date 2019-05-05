Over 30mn people will be benefited from Sehat Card: Usman Buzdar

ATTOCK: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said at least thirty million people will be benefited from Sehat Insaf Card, launched by the PTI government.

“The government is striving to provide best health facilities to the masses”, Buzdar said while addressing Sehat Insaf Card distribution ceremony here in Attock, today.

CM Punjab said a cardholder can get medical treatment of various diseases free of cost up to over seven hundred thousand rupees through this card at designated private and government hospitals.

He said a 200 bed mother and child hospital and nursing college will be established in Attock and these projects have been included in the next budget of the province.

Buzdar said district and tehsil level hospitals will be upgraded with maximum health facilities to serve people of the area. Usman Buzdar said, besides health facilities, new land record centers will be established in Attock and development projects costing over four billion rupees for the district are also on the cards.

Buzdar said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology will be converted into a state of the art research center for heart related diseases.

He said 22,000 village councils will be established, across Punjab, under the new system and 40 billion rupees will be disbursed through them. He said in urban areas, municipal committees will serve the people.

