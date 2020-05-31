Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


31 more coronavirus cases reported in GB, tally rises to 711

Gilgit Baltistan, GB

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 33 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 11 people have died from the virus thus far in the region.

Read More: Pakistan Reports Record 88 Coronavirus Deaths In Single Day, Cases Jump To 69,496

A total of 496 people have been cured of the virus till this day.

Local transmission of coronavirus saw an exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday.

The administration of Gilgit has imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to have a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

Read More: Gilgit city to impose total lockdown from Sunday: District Admin

District administration has announced the imposition of a total lockdown starting today.

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Light rainfall, drizzle observed in various areas of Karachi

Pakistan

Performance of Tiger Force for SOPs implementation ‘satisfactory’: Usman…

Lifestyle

Singer, politician Abrar Ul Haq tests positive for novel coronavirus

Pakistan

Locusts’ attack increasing food security threat in Sindh, CM tells PM Imran…


ARY NEWS URDU