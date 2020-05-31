31 more coronavirus cases reported in GB, tally rises to 711

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 711 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 33 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 11 people have died from the virus thus far in the region.

A total of 496 people have been cured of the virus till this day.

Local transmission of coronavirus saw an exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan yesterday.

The administration of Gilgit has imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to have a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

District administration has announced the imposition of a total lockdown starting today.

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

