Gilgit city to impose total lockdown from Sunday: District Admin

GILGIT: Local transmission of coronavirus sees exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The administration of Gilgit has imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to have a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

District administration has announced the imposition of a total lockdown starting tomorrow (Sunday).

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Pakistan confirmed 78 more deaths from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,395.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the virus was confirmed in 2,429 people during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 66,457.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 26,113 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 24,104 in Punjab, 9,067 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,087 in Balochistan, 2,192 in Islamabad, 660 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 234 in Azad Kashmir.

