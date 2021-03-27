323 Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops during 600-day siege

SRINAGAR: Unrelenting military siege imposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led fascist government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on the daily life of the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service (KMS) on the completion of 600 days to the military siege, today (Saturday) revealed that Indian troops martyred 323 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

It said that at least 14,621 persons including Hurriyat leaders, activists, women, students and young boys were arrested and thousands of them were booked under black laws.

The report said the troops also damaged 1,008 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 106 women in the period.

On August 5, 2019, India scraped Article 370 of its constitution, doing away with the special status of Kashmir. Indian President Ram Nath Kovind had signed a bill to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution.

India’s BJP government had moved the bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) seeking to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir.

