34 passengers test Covid-19 positive at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: 34 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) upon arrival at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, 156 passengers arrived at the airport from Dubai. Their swabs were taken for a coronavirus test, after which 34 of the passengers were found to be carrying the deadly virus.

Trained dogs deployed at the Peshawar airport helped detect the coronavirus positive patients.

Subsequently, Peshawar airport officials handed over the affected passengers to the district administration to shift them to quarantine centres. The airport is being completely disinfected, they said.

On June 10, 24 inbound passengers tested positive for the coronavirus at the Bacha Khan International Airport. 128 passengers landed at the airport on board a Pakistan International Airlines flight (PIA), PK-218.

The affected passengers staged a protest and refused to be quarantined, according to Peshawar airport officials. Subsequently, the officials called in police, local authorities and an ambulance to help enforce the safety protocols.

Before that, twenty-six passengers had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bacha Khan International Airport.

