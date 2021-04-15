35 cops injured in violent protests of religious party in Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 35 policemen got injured in violent protests of a religious party across Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per higher officials of Sindh police, 35 cops including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur sustained injuries in the protests. Overall 16 cases were registered against the violent protestors, while 183 people were taken into custody across Karachi.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced a cash price of Rs10,000 and appreciation certificates for the cops who got injured while saving the lives and properties in the metropolis.

The police officials have vowed not to allow anyone to disturb the law and order of the city and added police continents are on standby at various sensitive locations of the city to avert any disturbing situation.

On Wednesday, the Sindh Home Department had issued orders to arrest three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi leaders over violation of law.

The home department had directed law enforcement agencies to arrest three leaders of TLP. The leader includes Maulana Abbas Qadri, Maulana Ghous Baghdadi and Zainul Abdin.

