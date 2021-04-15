Stalled flow of traffic restored in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic police on Thursday morning informed that all city’s roads including Hub River Road are now opened following the protests of a religious party in Karachi.

According to the traffic officials, the city’s roads are clear now and the traffic flow is normal now. “Not a single road of Karachi is blocked.”

People can easily commute to any part of the city they want, the traffic police officials said.

On the other hand, as many as 43 people were taken into custody by Sindh police in Baldia, who were involved in blocking major road arteries in Baldia.

During the operation, six petrol bombs and sticks in large number were recovered from the custody of the arrested outlaws.

Read more: Sindh govt issues order to arrest TLP leaders over violation of law

On Wednesday, the Sindh Home Department had issued orders to arrest three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi leaders over violation of law.

The home department had directed law enforcement agencies to arrest three leaders of TLP. The leader includes Maulana Abbas Qadri, Maulana Ghous Baghdadi and Zainul Abdin.

The government of Pakistan had decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced.

Read more: Govt decides to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

The minister, while addressing a press conference, had announced that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

