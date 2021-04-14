Sindh govt issues order to arrest TLP leaders over violation of law

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Tuesday issued orders to arrest three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi leaders over violation of law, ARY News reported.

The home department has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest three leaders of TLP. The leader includes Maulana Abbas Qadri, Maulana Ghous Baghdadi and Zainul Abdin.

The Sindh home department has directed authorities to keep three leaders under arrest for 30 days. The three were accused of closing roads during religio-political party protests in Karachi.

The provincial home department also directed to prepare a list of other local TLP leaders accused of breaking the law and arrest them.

The government of Pakistan today decided to ban religio-political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced.

The minister, while addressing a press conference, announced that keeping in view the party’s recent activities including abduction of policemen and destroying of public property has led the federal government to ban TLP under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, (11) B.

The minister maintained that at least two police officers embraced martyrdom while 340 others were injured during the recent protests by TLP while the party’s workers also tried to take a number of policemen hostage to force the govt to accept their demands.

