37 new cases of COVID-19 emerge in KP, tally rises to 311

PESHAWAR: At least 37 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 311, ARY News reported.

In his tweets, KP’s Minister for Heath and Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra said that out of the 37 confirmed cases, 17 were reported in Peshawar, six in Kohat and five in Lower Dir.

He maintained that all the 42 coronavirus test results of the Zaireen kept in quarantine centres in DI Khan and Peshawar came out as negative today. The minister said that 65 Zaireen were tested positive and 269 were declared as healthy so far.

2. Happily, all 42 test results for Zaireen from Taftan, in DI Khan and Peshawar, all returned negative. Amongst Zaireen, we have had 65 positive and 269 negative cases amongst test results returned so far. Tomorrow, 121 Zaireen will be returned home after completing quarantine. pic.twitter.com/QSYxQNM8hF — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 2, 2020

Read More: Coronavirus count jumps above 2,380 in Pakistan, death toll 32

Earlier in the day, the tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan had reached 2,386 and death count jumped to 32, according to the national dashboard.

The total count of COVID-19 included 922 patients in Punjab, 761 in Sindh, 276 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad, 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The death toll increased up to 32 and nine patients were in critical condition. COVID-19 cases had reached up to 964,603 worldwide and 49,240 lost their lives, whereas, recovered patients were numbered up to 203,274.

Comments

comments