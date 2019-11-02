PESHAWAR: The health authorities confirmed that as many as 37 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,662 with the confirmation of 37 new patients.

The officials said that 7 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar city on Saturday, while the number of dengue fever cases has crossed the figure of 2545 in the city.

On Friday as many as 35 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue were detected across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier on October 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.”

The special assistant had further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

