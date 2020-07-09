KARACHI: Coronavirus cases in the Sindh police department have mounted to 1925 after 40 more personnel tested positive for the infection in the past 2 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Sindh police spokesperson, the number of deaths in the police department from coronavirus has surged to 16. He said that 14 police officials belonged from the Karachi region while the other two had been performing duties in the Hyderabad region.

1925 personnel of the Sindh police have been tested positive for the coronavirus so far, while 457 have recovered their health from the deadly virus.

The spokesperson further said that currently 1425 officers and personnel of Sindh police are fighting the pandemic.

As many as 3,359 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 240,847.

61 more people fell prey to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,983, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus.

3,359 new cases were detected when 24,333 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours. 90,594 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment while 145,311 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

