4,767 Covid cases, 57 deaths reported in Pakistan during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 57 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 14,215, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives and 4,767 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at 10.44 per cent.

A total of 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,066,726 tests have been conducted so far.

With 201 new critical cases during the past 24 hours, the overall number of critical patients across the country currently stands at 2,842, whereas, 2,647 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 595,929 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Read more: Govt to take tough decisions if COVID-19 situation worsens: Asad Umar

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar haD said that the federal government would go ahead with ‘tough decisions’ if the coronavirus pandemic situation worsens in Pakistan.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had said that they have taken necessary decisions and reviewed it after predicting the spike in the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

