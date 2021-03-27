Govt to take tough decisions if COVID-19 situation worsens: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar has said that the federal government would go ahead with ‘tough decisions’ if the coronavirus pandemic situation worsens in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that they have taken necessary decisions and reviewed it after predicting the spike in the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the coronavirus cases have spread rapidly, however, the decisions taken by NCOC were not implemented. Umar continued that the people have no idea about the dangerous situation of the pandemic.

The NCOC head reiterated that the new coronavirus variant is more contagious and spreading rapidly. He detailed that around 47,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported in India on a daily basis.

“In Pakistan, the number of critical patients was 3,300 during the peak of the first wave, whereas, 2,220 critical patients were recorded during the second wave. During its third wave, 2,800 patients are declared critical and the hospitals in cities are nearly full to their capacity.”

“We will be successful if Pakistanis decide on following the policy to eliminate the pandemic. UK variant is spreading fast in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). This the time to lead the nation and curb the spread of coronavirus.”

Asad Umar asked authorities to strengthen local administrations in order to contain the coronavirus spread. He said that the federal government will have to take tough decisions if the situation further worsens in the country.

