Earthquake measuring 5.1 jolts various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday that jolted several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Balakot, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram and surrounding areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 223 kilometres and its epicentre at the Tajikstan, Afghanistan.

After tremors, the people of the area came out of their house by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

On May 10, a mild earthquake jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mansehra and its suburban areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.0 on the Richter Scale.

The depth of the quake was 202 kilometres with its epicentre being deduced to be Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, said the officials of PMD.

