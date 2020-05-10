Earthquake jolts Mansehra and suburban areas

Web Analytics
MANSEHRA: A mild earthquake jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Mansehra and its suburban areas on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.0 on the Richter Scale.

The depth of the quake was 202 kilometres with its epicentre being deduced to be Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, said the officials of PMD.

No casualties or damaged were reported in the affected areas.

On April 28, an earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale had been recorded that jolted several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The tremors were felt in Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan and surrounding areas. After tremors, the people of the area came out of their house by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 5.2 at the Richter magnitude scale. However, no casualty or damage was reported.

According to the Met officials, the depth of the quake was 186 kilometres with its epicentre being deduced to be Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

