50 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 50 more people have died from the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the province to 1,081, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of provincial health department, Punjab reported 1,740 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 55,878.

Of the new 1,740 cases, Lahore reported 816 new COVID-19 infections.

Earlier on June 15, Punjab had reported 1,537 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 54,138, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department had said, 62 more people had died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1031 in Punjab province. Of the new 1,537 cases, Lahore had reported 932 Covid-19 infections.

The number of people recovering from the disease had risen to 17,710 while a total of 356,678 tests had been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department had said.

