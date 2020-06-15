Punjab’s Covid-19 death toll cross 1000 mark, cases jump to 54,138

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1,537 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 54,138, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 62 more people died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1031 in Punjab province.

Of the new 1,537 cases, Lahore reported 932 Covid-19 infections.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 17,710 while a total of 356,678 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid announced to completely seal off some areas of Lahore for two weeks due to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, the provincial health minister said provincial administration has decided to impose complete lockdown in virus hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus in the provincial capital.

Some areas including Shahdara, Gulberg, Mozang, Walled city, Shad Bagh, Harbans Pura, Nishtar Town, Allama Iqbal Town will be locked down completely from Tuesday midnight,” she added.

Read More:Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soar to 144,478

Yasmin Rashid further said that areas will be locked down for at least two weeks and the decision to lift off lockdown will be taken after observing the results.

“Pharmacies and stores will remain open in these areas,” added Punjab health minister

Comments

comments