50 percent staff to attend offices from tomorrow, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: In a wake of Covid-19 second wave, the Ministry of Interior on Monday issued new guidelines for federal government offices, ARY News reported,

As per details, the interior ministry has issued a notification according to which only 50 percent of employees of all federal government offices should be allowed to attend their offices from November 10.

The new order will remain in effect from November 10 to Nov 25, the notification stated.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its session, held today in Islamabad, has expressed concern over the soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

A review meeting of the NCOC, chaired by federal minister Asad Umar, thoroughly discussed soaring rate of novel coronavirus positive cases and enforcement of precautionary measures in the country.

The NCOC meeting expressed concern over the increasing ratio of positive cases in country, which has reached to 4.5 percent.

“Positive rate of coronavirus cases rapidly increasing in big cities, which is at maximum in 15 major cities of the country,” it was observed in the NCOC meeting. “Maximum positive rate of coronavirus cases has been reported 16.59 percent in Hyderabad,” the meeting observed.

“The rate of positive cases in Gilgit is 15.38 percent and Multan at 15.97 pct,” the meeting was informed. Mover the rate of positive cases in Muzaffarabad was recorded 14.12% and 11.11% in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

“The corona positive cases ratio in Peshawar reached to 9.63 and in Quetta 8.03 percent,” the meeting was briefed.

Islamabad have 7.48 pct, Karachi 7.12 percent, Lahore 5.37 pct and Rawalpindi 4.63 percent ratio of positive coronavirus cases

