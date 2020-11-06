NCOC imposes new restrictions amid second wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: “Work From Home” to be implemented in Pakistan from November 7 as National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has introduced Friday new set instructions amid the second wave of Covid-19, ARY News reported.

Both public and private offices are instructed to implement WFH conditions while it has allowed only 50 per cent of employees to be called into offices.

The NCOC has announced smart lockdowns in Covid-19 hotspots across the country and noted that the set of instructions, in the second phase of chalking out precautionary measures, has been passed on to all the provinces.

Those found not wearing face masks will be slapped with Rs100 fine against which they will be provided three masks as well, new NCOC instructions noted.

It may as well be noted that with the second phase of Covid-19 precautions into effect, a ban has been placed on wedding ceremonies taking place indoors.

The authority has, however, still not frowned upon ceremonies taking place in open spaces where social distancing is possible.

