Sindh reports over 500 COVID-19 cases for consecutive days  

KARACHI: On a third consecutive day, the Sindh province on Friday reported more than 500 cases of COVID-19, showing a rising pattern of the virus cases, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have performed 10,330 tests of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which lead to 579 of them returning back as positive cases,” he said while sharing the routine COVID-19 tally of the province.

Murad Ali Shah said that the province had already carried out 1,703,818 tests of which 148,922 have been reported back as positive cases of the virus.

“Three people died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours while 367 of the patients have recovered from the infection,” he said.

The chief minister said that currently, 6,022 patients are being treated for the infection of which 5,729 are being treated at their home while 289 patients are shifted to hospital for medical facilities.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus cases have been rising rapidly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He was chairing the Corona Task Force meeting at CM House Karachi to review the latest situation of the pandemic in the province.

Showing concern over a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases in the province especially in Karachi and Hyderabad, Syed Murad Ali Shah underlined the need for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the pandemic spread.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded 1,302 new infections and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours, whereas, the number of active cases of coronavirus went up to 15,317 from 14,646.

The total count of deaths reached up to 6,893 and 316,665 patients recovered from the virus, according to statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

32,376 tests were carried out for the detection of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as the country has so far conducted 4,573,768 tests.

