Coronavirus rapidly increasing in Karachi, Hyderabad: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic is rapidly increasing in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He was chairing the Corona Task Force meeting at CM House Karachi to review the latest situation of the pandemic in the province.

Showing concern over a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases in the province specially in Karachi and Hyderabad, Syed Murad Ali Shah underlined the need for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) designed to contain the pandemic spread.

“We have to bound masses to follow SOPs”, the CM Sindh said and directed the concerned authorities to take stern action over violations of SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the virus tally has seen a spike in the city and according to a recent report at least 216 students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours only in Karachi’s District East.

Earlier on November 5, the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad was sealed after at least 27 under-training air-traffic controllers tested positive for the COVID-19

