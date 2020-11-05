DC seals restaurants, shops violating Covid-19 SOPs in Karachi’s South

KARACHI: In his surprise visit to monitor consumer businesses across District South, Deputy Commissioner cracked down against those found in violation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures rolled out by the government, ARY News reported Thursday

Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar of Karachi’s South district set out on survey across his district and reportedly sealed at least nine shops in Clifton shopping malls for their blatant violation of SOPs.

In the wake of SOPs violation, he also sealed shops including restaurants, make-up salons, and cloth shops among others.

In the same visit, the DC sealed another shop as its owners were not wearing masks and it was slapped with a fine as well.

READ: Sindh reports highest daily coronavirus cases since July

It is pertinent to underline Sindh reported 556 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in infections since July.

In his statement, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial case tally now stands at 148,343, after confirmation of 556 new cases.

The province also recorded 17 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,664.

The CM Sindh said a total of 11,530 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. Overall the province has conducted 16,93,488.

As many as 13,98,66 people have recovered their health, while 5,813 people are under treatment in Sindh currently, he added.

