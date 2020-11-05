Sindh reports highest daily coronavirus cases since July

KARACHI: Sindh has reported 556 new cases of the coronavirus in past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in infections since July, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In his statement, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial case tally now stands at 148,343, after confirmation of 556 new cases.

The province also recorded 17 deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 2,664.

The CM Sindh said a total of 11,530 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours. Overall the province has conducted 16,93,488.

As many as 13,98,66 people have recovered their health, while 5,813 people are under treatment in Sindh currently, he added.

5,534 people out of 5,813 are isolated at their homes, four are under treatment at the isolation centres and 275 people are being treated at the various hospitals of the province.

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing gradually in Pakistan, as the country recorded 1,302 new infections and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours.3

The total count of deaths reached up to 6,893 and 316,665 patients recovered from the virus, according to statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

