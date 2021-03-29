More than 5000 pre-teens have tested Covid positive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: After the surfacing of another case on Monday where a newborn tested Covid positive, the federal capital has conceded about 5,497 infection cases of kids under-10-year-old, AR Y News reported.

The infant, born only a few weeks ago, is undertreatment in Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital after he tested Covid positive.

His mother’s report also showed she contracted the virus before delivering the child as doctors suggest the virus transferred to the newborn via her mother.

The infant, on ventilator support in the ICU of Children’s Hospital, marks 5,497th case of Covid cases detected in pre-teens.

READ: Federal minister uses influence to get family vaccinated against COVID-19

Separately reported today, the federal minister for housing and works Tariq Bashir Cheema allegedly used his influence to get his family members including famed actor Iffat Omar vaccinated against the COVID-19.

A video shared on Instagram showed the family members of the federal minister getting an anti-COVID jab.

