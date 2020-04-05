51 new coronavirus cases surface in Sindh, tally rises to 881

KARACHI: The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients continues to grow in Sindh as 51 new cases of the virus were reported in different areas of the province during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 881, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Heath Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Sunday said that as many as 51 more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 37 from Karachi, four from Hyderabad, two from Noushehroferoz and one each from Sukkur and Sajawal.

She maintained that at least 13 people were affected by the pandemic in Larkana thus far. The minister said that 58 people have recovered from coronavirus in the province.

Earlier on April 4, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients had reached to 830 in the province.

The health minister had said that a total of 830 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 65 had been discharged after getting their health back.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said about 7,992 tests had been performed in Sindh so far out of 830 were tested positive, while 14 had lost their lives.

