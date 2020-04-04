Coronavirus cases stand at 830 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Saturday the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has reached to 830 in the province, ARY News reported.

The health minister said that a total of 830 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 65 have been discharged after getting their health back.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said about 7,992 tests had been performed in Sindh so far out of 830 were tested positive, while 14 have lost their lives till date.

Yesterday,Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the 54-year-old patient died in Hyderabad. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and was infected through local transmission. The patient had a neurological disorder.

Whereas, two deaths from novel coronavirus were reported in Karachi.

Both patients had tested positive on April 1st and had got infected through local transmission.

