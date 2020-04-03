KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a Twitter statement expressed gratitude to citizens for making Friday’s three-hour lockdown “effective”.

“I’d like to thank everyone for making today’s lockdown b/w 12pm to 3pm effective,” he tweeted.

“I’m grateful to our Ulema for their understanding of the current situation. Some extraordinary decisions had to be taken during these extraordinary times – Government truly appreciates your support.”

The Sindh government had announced a complete lockdown from 12 noon to 3pm on Friday, asking people not to step out of their houses for Friday congregations.

It is to mention here that three more people died from coronavirus in Sindh on Friday, taking the provincial toll to 14.

Sindh Health and Population Welfare Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the 54-year-old patient died in Hyderabad. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 1 and was infected through local transmission. The patient had a neurological disorder.

Whereas, two deaths from novel coronavirus were reported in Karachi.

Both patients tested positive on April 1st and had got infected through local transmission.

The patients were 82 and 60 years old and had underlying health conditions.

