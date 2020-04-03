AJK records first recovery from coronavirus

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded the first recovery from coronavirus on Friday as a person diagnosed with the virus upon return from Iran recovered from the illness caused by COVID-19, reported ARY News.

District Health Office (DHO) Mirpur Fida Hussain Raja said the patient would be discharged from hospital today (Saturday).

The recovered man hailing from Pallandri town tested positive for COVID-19 upon return from Iran.

The medical officer said four people who accompanied the patient on the homeward journey from the neighbouring were also shifted into quarantine after he tested positive for the contagion. They will also be allowed to go home.

He added COVID-19 patients are being provided with every possible facility at the isolation centres.

Read More: Coronavirus testing laboratory becomes functional in Azad Jammu-Kashmir

Earlier, on March 23, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had announced a three-week lockdown in the region to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The AJK premier appealed to the public to stay in and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Read More: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM announces three-week lockdown to combat virus

It is to mention here that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1458.

Punjab has 928 COVID-19 positive patients while Sindh has recorded 783 cases. 311 cases have surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 68 in Islamabad, and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Comments

comments