MUZZAFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Monday revealed that a Corona Testing Laboratory has become functional in region., ARY News reported on Monday

Presiding over a meeting in Muzaffarabad on Monday, he said such labs would also start their functioning in Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot districts within a week.

The Prime Minister appealed citizens to generously donate in Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus Combat Fund.

He said AJK government has decided to pay a bonus of one month basic pay to the doctors and paramedical staff to recognize the services of medical staff who is leading the war against corona from front.

Pakistan’s count of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1625 on Monday, according to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center.

Thus far 18 deaths from the disease have been reported in the country, while 28 have made full recoveries after contracting coronavirus.

Over 11 people diagnosed with the pathogen still battle life and death circumstances at various healthcare facilities across Pakistan.

Punjab has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases at 593.

Sindh confirmed 508 COVID-19 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 195, Balochistan reported 144, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 128 while Islamabad has reported 51 cases and Azad Jammu and Kashmir follows with 6 reported cases.

29% of the cases diagnosed thus far have been local transmissions, 414 hospitals currently house 783 patients in isolated quarantine.

