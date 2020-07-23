At least 52 doctors resign from teaching hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab specialised healthcare and medical education department has accepted resignations of four more doctors working at various Punjab teaching hospitals, ARY News reported.

According to a notice by SHCME, overall 52 doctors from teaching hospitals in Punjab have resigned from their posts so far.

Of the 52 who have resigned, 11 had handed in their resignation letters before Pakistan reported its first coronavirus case on February 26, 2020, according to a notification.

As per details, two doctors from Allied Hospital Faisalabad, four doctors from DG Khan Hospital, two doctors from Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, two from Shaikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan and seven from Jinnah Hospital quit their jobs.

Moreover, two doctors from Nawaz Sharif Yaki Gate Hospital and six from Children’s Hospital Lahore have resigned. And two doctors resigned from Services Hospital, two from Lady Aitchison and three from Lahore General Hospital.

Two doctors resigned from Services Hospital, two from Lady Aitchison and three from Lahore General Hospital.

Read More: PIMS young doctors announce protest for salary raise

On the other hand, the resigning doctors have alleged that specialized healthcare department was receiving bribes to accept their resignations.

The Secretary Specialized Healthcare Department Nabeel Awan has assured that action will be taken against officials who are asking for bribery to accept doctors’ resignations.

Comments

comments