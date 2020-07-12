PIMS young doctors announce protest for salary raise

ISLAMABAD: Young Doctors of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad have announced to protest from Monday against delay in payment of their dues, ARY NEWS reported.

A raise should be announced in the salaries of the medical officers (MOs) and all dues be cleared immediately, announced the young doctors while putting forward their demands for Monday’s protest.

The administration of the PIMS Hospital, on the other hand, has warned the doctors over any protest and directed them to shun their illegal protests and gatherings.

“Certain miscreant elements are trying to defame the hospital,” it said adding that they were bent upon bringing a bad name to a noble profession.

The hospital administration said that they would expose such elements and would not accept the indecent attitude of the protesting employees.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 200 staffers of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences have been diagnosed as positive for the COVID-19 while three have succumbed to the deadly disease thus far.

On June 21, Executive Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad Dr. Ansar Maqsood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to sources, the PIMS head has isolated himself at home after being diagnosed with the infection that is fast spreading among healthcare professionals at the forefront of the country’s fight against the contagion.

Meanwhile, an admin officer of the PIMS has also been infected by the coronavirus.

Comments

comments