PIMS executive director tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Executive Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad Dr. Ansar Maqsood has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the PIMS head has isolated himself at home after being diagnosed with the infection that is fast spreading among healthcare professionals at the forefront of the country’s fight against the contagion.

Meanwhile, an admin officer of the PIMS has also been infected by the coronavirus.

The sources said 200 staffers of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences have been diagnosed as positive for the infection while three have succumbed to the deadly disease thus far.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza asked the people to initiate special care for their elders in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing the media, he stressed the need for wearing face masks, observing social distancing, frequent hand washing to stay safe from the COVID-19.

The special assistant said so far seventy-two percent were over fifty years of age who have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection. He said the senior citizens should avoid public transport and crowded places.

