Coronavirus kills 119 more people, infects 4,951

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 119 more people in the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,501.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,951 fresh cases were detected during this period, taking the national tally of the infected cases to 176,614.

4,951 new infections were detected when 28,855 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. A total of 10,716,42 tests have been conducted in the country. More than 150,224 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

67,353 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 65,739 in Punjab, 21,444 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,328 in Balochistan, 10,662 in Islamabad, 813 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,278 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global coronavirus cases

The number of infections from coronavirus across the world has risen to over 8.7 million while the pandemic has killed at least 462,000 people since its outbreak in December last year.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with over 121,000 deaths from more than two point two million cases. Over four point six million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.

