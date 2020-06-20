KARACHI: Spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest victim among the high-profile government functionaries who have contracted the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial Adviser to CM on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab underwent the test after experiencing virus symptoms. Today his test reports for the virus came out positive.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 26 provincial lawmakers have contracted the virus so far and one of the provincial Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch succumbed to the infection.

Those assembly members, who recently tested positive of novel coronavirus included Naseem Rajpar and Moazzim Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ghulam Jillani and Ali Khurshidi, Mangla Sharma, Sharjeel Memon, Saleem Kalmati, Shahana Ashaar, Shajeela Laghari, Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, Liaquat Askani, Khurram Sherzaman and Shabbir Qureshi.

Moreover, Sindh reported 2,190 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the province to 67, 353.

In his daily briefing, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 35 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,048.

The chief minister said a total of 32,193 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, of them, 29,818 are in home isolation and 64 at the isolation centres.

He maintained that 700 patients are in critical condition and 116 are on ventilators.

