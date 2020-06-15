28 Sindh Assembly employees test positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: As many as 28 government employees posted at Sindh Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday as the provincial authorities plan to hold virtual session for budget 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

A health official posted at the assembly confirmed that 28 employees have tested positive for the infection so far after their reports were received today.

“We still await results of other Sindh Assembly’s employees who have undergone virus test,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the employees underwent COVID-19 test after at least 26 provincial lawmakers have contracted the virus so far.

Those assembly members, who recently tested positive of novel coronavirus included Naseem Rajpar and Moazzim Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ghulam Jillani and Ali Khurshidi, Mangla Sharma, Sharjeel Memon, Saleem Kalmati, Shahana Ashaar, Shajeela Laghari, Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, Liaquat Askani, Khurram Sherzaman and Shabbir Qureshi.

Sindh budget to be presented on Wednesday: CM Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced to present the provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday.

He said this while chairing a meeting of parliamentary body of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in Sindh Assembly.

“The provincial budget will be presented on Wednesday before being approved from the cabinet on the same day,” he said.

The chief minister apprised the provincial lawmakers regarding budget proposals and said that they would try to complete the ongoing projects in the Annual Development Plan (ADP). “Health department will be given priority in the provincial budget for next fiscal year,” the chief minister said while expressing his resolve to serve the masses.

Murad Ali Shah said that the people in the province are passing through testing times due to COVID-19 and they would try to take measures aimed at providing relief to them.

