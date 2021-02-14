52 modern fire tenders handed over to KMC

KARACHI: 52 state-of-the-art firefighting fire tenders provided by a Chinese company were handed over to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) in a ceremony held at Governor House Sindh on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ceremony Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the federal government is making efforts to complete development projects in Karachi beyond its constitutional responsibility.

Asad Umar said that Karachi is a city that provides resources to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a personal interest in the development of the city.

He announced that the federal funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transport Project will be functionalized from July or August.

It is pertinent to mention here that state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles were provided by a Chinese company and are different from traditional fire tenders that can only spray water.

The new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi city government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level and provide strong hardware support for the safety of the citizens.

