Sindh governor orders to purchase 50 fire tenders for Karachi industrial areas

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday ordered to purchase 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers for industrial areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (ILC) in Karachi, Imran Ismail directed to buy of Rs2 billion fire tenders and water bowsers to facilitate the industrialists and the business community.

He maintained that the vehicles will be imported by December this year and added that these fire tenders will be handed over to the associations of the industrial areas.

Earlier on June 11, a fire had broken out in a factory located in Karachi’s Site Area. Getting the information a number of fire tenders had reached the spot to control over the fire.

The firefighters were facing difficulties due to huge clouds of smoke. The cause of the fire was unknown, whereas, the rescue teams had labeled the incident as a case of 3rd degree blaze. The huge clouds of smoke was visible from far flung areas of the city.

