Third degree fire erupts in Karachi’s factory

KARACHI: A fire broke out in a factory located in Karachi’s Site Area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Getting the information a number of fire tenders reached the spot to control over the fire. The firefighters are facing difficulties due to huge clouds of smoke.

The cause of the fire is unknown, whereas, the rescue teams have labeled the incident as a case of 3rd degree blaze.

The huge clouds of smoke was visible from far flung areas of the city.

Earlier this year, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

Read more: Three children hurt in Gujranwala hut fire

Huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police had reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. Sources further informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

Comments

comments