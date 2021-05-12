522 coronavirus cases, 29 deaths reported in KP in a day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health authorities have confirmed that 622 new cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths were reported across the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the past 24-hour period today, the health department of KP said in its briefing that 29 more people plunged to death due to Covid-19 across the province taking the death toll to 3,697.

On the other hand, the fresh 522 cases that emerged today in the same period take total infections to 125,914 across KP.

The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 104 more lives over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 19,210 across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, a total of 2,869 new infections were detected when 38,616 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 7.42%.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 867,438 with the addition of the 2,869 new cases. 5,200 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 771,692.

4,707 patients are said to be in critical care across the country.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 322,117 cases, Sindh 294,251, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125,392, Islamabad 78,560, Balochistan 23,655, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,056 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,407.

Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, tweeted today that, “As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens.”

