531 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths reported in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: A total of 531 new coronavirus cases and fifteen associated deaths were reported across the country over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 285,191 and fatalities to 6,112.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 18,227 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 531 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 261,246 have recuperated from the disease so far as the number of active cases stands at 17,883. Out of 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill patients, only 143 are in use.

Read More: UHS VC gets show-cause notice over clinical trials of Covid vaccine

More than 2.1 million tests have been carried out across the country thus far, leading to the emergence of 285,191 positive cases.

It is noteworthy that all restaurants, hotels, gyms, theatres, cinemas, beauty parlors, and other businesses across the country reopened on Aug 10 after five months as the government lifted almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

Read More: Restaurants, cinemas and gyms across country reopen after hiatus of five months

All business activities resumed across the country with strict enforcement of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures). Business hours and weekly holidays were reverted back to pre-Covid-19 practice.

Comments

comments