538 fresh COVID cases reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital continues to report a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, as 538 fresh COVID cases have been reported during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Zaeem Zia, the positivity rate of COVID cases was recorded at 8.32 per cent.

The DHO said in statement 538 coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours, whereas, the number of deaths reached up to 559 including two deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 55,594 cases were recorded in the federal capital so far and 56 ventilators are currently occupied by patients.

Overall, coronavirus has claimed 57 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 14,215.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives and 4,767 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at 10.44 per cent.

