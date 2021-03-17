KARACHI: At least 55 candidates hailing from different parties have submitted their nomination forms to contest by-polls on NA-249 as the last date to submit nomination papers has ended today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the most prominent among those who had submitted the nominations included Mustafa Kamal of the PSP and Miftah Ismail from the PML-N.

A total of 13 candidates submitted nomination forms from PTI, PML-N three, MQM-Pakistan 7, PPP 3, TLP 4, PSP 3 and one each candidate from ANP, MWM, PML-F have submitted nomination papers.

Besides them, Syed Hafeezuddin, Humayun Usman of the PSP, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi, Malik Shahzad Awan, Amjad Afridi, Laila Perveen, Gull Maula and Yousuf Rehman from PTI, MQM-P’s Muhammad Mursaleen and Fayyaz Qaimkhani, Nazir Ahmed Kamalvi, Mufti Abid of the TLP, Ahmed from Sunni Tehreek, ANP’s Aurangzeb Buneri are also among the candidates who have submitted their nominations.

Other candidates including Nisar Khuhro and of the PPP had also received nomination papers to contest from NA-249, however, they are yet to submit them as the deadline to submit the nominations is due to expire on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Election schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has slapped a ban on transfers and postings of the government officials in the constituency, while the announcement of development schemes is also prohibited.

The ECP has stated that the candidates can submit their nomination papers from March 13 to March 17, following which a final list of candidates will be displayed.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 25 while appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers could be filed on March 29 and a decision on these would be announced on April 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until April 7 and the election symbol will be allotted on April 8. Polling for the by-election will be held on April 29.

