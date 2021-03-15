Web Analytics
PTI, MQM-P write to ECP to change NA-249 Karachi-by-poll date

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging to change the date of the NA-249 by-poll, ARY News reported.

As per details, MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel, PTI Karachi chapter leader and MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman wrote a letter to ECP to delay the by-poll in Karachi’s NA-249 constituency scheduled on April 29.

The letter by MQM-Pakistan and PTI stated that the by-poll in NA-249 should be delayed and must be held after Ramazan.

With all eyes set on the vacant National Assembly seat in Karachi, PML-N, PTI, MQM-P, PSP, ANP and other parties have announced to contest by-poll and various candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Miftah Ismail and Pakistan People’s Party Sindh’s President Nisar Khuhro have been among the candidates who have received nomination papers for the by-election in Karachi West district.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has also announced to contest the by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-249. The party’s head Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeezuddin and Humayun Usman have received nomination papers for the by-election, scheduled to take place on April 29.

ANP has nominated Haji Aurangzeb Buneri to contest polls in NA-249 from its ticket.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as a member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers until April 7 and the election symbol will be allotted on April 8. Polling for the by-election will be held on April 29.

