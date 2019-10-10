55 new dengue cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: As many as 55 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported during the last 24 hours in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to the provincial health department, the number of people infected with dengue virus has reached to 4,708 on Thursday.

Sources said that the provincial government was taking preventive measures to control dengue and added that separate wards have been established in all government hospitals for dengue patients.

Read More: 204 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab, confirms health department

Earlier int he day, the health department of Punjab had confirmed that 204 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever were brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours.

The officials from the provincial health department detailed that the tally mounts to 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll rises to 10 during this year in the province.

The health department had elaborated that the surveillance teams had checked more than 274,320 places in rural parts and overall 76,580 urban places to detect dengue larvae.

The teams had registered around 124 cases over finding the presence of dengue larvae besides arresting 37 people, the department had said.

